Bakery ProductsNew Snack and Bakery ProductsPizza

Pizza Hut debuts pepperoni-flavored ‘caviar’

Pizza Caviar features pepperoni-flavored water- and agar-based caviar-style pearls.

By SF&WB Staff
Pizza Caviar

Pizza Caviar

Photo credit: Pizza Hut

April 10, 2025

Caviar is taking over food trends, and Pizza Hut is joining in on the trend with its own Pizza Caviar, featuring pepperoni-flavored water- and agar-based caviar-style pearls.

The new Pizza Caviar was inspired by the rise of “caviar bumps,” where consumers eat a small amount of caviar off the back of their hand. Pizza Hut designed this new offering to replicate the look and feel of traditional caviar without the fish.

"As a brand that's always pushing the boundaries of what pizza culture can be, we saw an opportunity to take one of today's biggest food trends and make it our own," says Melissa Friebe, chief marketing officer of Pizza Hut. "Pizza Caviar is our way of bringing a touch of indulgence, while staying true to the flavors people love from Pizza Hut."

Pizza Hut is also offering a new Pizza Caviar Bump Box, a limited-time twist on the Pizza Hut combo meal called My Hut Box. The Pizza Caviar Bump Box includes one cheese Personal Pan Pizza and a choice of three plain boneless wings or fries, all topped with pepperoni-flavored Pizza Caviar.

Pizza Hut’s new innovation is available exclusively at the Pizza Hut located at 932 8th Avenue in New York City from April 10–12.

Related: Pizza Hut releases its second annual Pizza Trends Report

This article was originally posted on www.provisioneronline.com.
KEYWORDS: alternative seafood consumer trends limited-time-only Pizza Hut

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Events

View AllSubmit An Event
  • September 17, 2024

    Clean Label Bread Trends

    On-Demand This exclusive webinar will offer a focused look into precisely what consumers are looking for, and resources available to help producers deliver.
View AllSubmit An Event

Related Directories

  • F & S Engraving

    Manufacturer of Rotary Cookie Molders, Cracker Cutters, Donut Cutters, Snack Chip Cutters , Pizza Crust Cutters, and Pita Bread Cutters. Made of various materials bronze, stainless steel, and plastic. In house ptfe release coating. We also repair damaged customer cutters.

  • WP Bakery Group USA

    WP Bakery Group USA designs, manufactures, installs and services bakery equipment for all aspects of the baking industry. Retail/artisan, wholesale, and industrial bakery machines include: mixers, bread, roll, bagel, pizza, donut, pretzel make up equipment and complete lines. We offer a full line of ovens, proofing and frying equipment, and automated lines as well as complete turnkey lines. Product lines utilize advanced baking technology for every step in the process – mixing, dividing & moulding, proofing, cooling, and baking.

  • American Pan - A Bundy Baking Solution

    As the world’s leading manufacturer of custom and stock baking pans and pan coatings, our commitment to quality, service, and innovation results in pans of legendary quality and durability. Our industry-leading products and custom design solutions enable bakeries worldwide to operate more efficiently.

Snack on the latest trends, news, and developments!

Stay in the know with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, the premier source of information for snack, bakery, and confectionery professionals.

JOIN TODAY!