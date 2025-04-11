Fun Friday: Chief Peeps Officer, Pizza Hut ‘caviar,’ Tax Day deals, Loacker partnership

This week's Fun Friday starts off with a few Peeps news items.

Spring is in full bloom—and Easter baskets are about to get a serious glow-up. This season, Peeps is delivering last-minute gift magic with new collabs that go way beyond the candy aisle. From playful toys to sweet sips and must-have collectibles, these fun finds are guaranteed to add a pop of Peeps charm:

Peeps Sweet Marshmallow Milk

Polly Pocket x Peeps

Milk-Bone x Peeps Artificially Marshmallow Flavored Dog Treats

Dash x Peeps

Icee x Peeps

Alex and Ani x Peeps

Classic Peeps Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies

Looking for something out of the basket? Consumers can treat friends and family to a one-of-a-kind Easter experience with a reservation at Brunchin' with Peeps, the pop-up at Serendipity3's Upper East Side location in NYC, open through Easter Sunday.

And in other Peeps news: FinanceBuzz.com is searching for a Chief Peeps Officer. The winner gets $1,000 for the role, and $200 in grocery reimbursement. The website says:

We're hiring a Chief Peeps Officer to taste and rate all the Peeps flavors they can find. From cinnamon churro to blue raspberry, there are dozens of Peeps flavors to try, but only a few can make our Easter baskets every year. That's why we want you to help us rank them for our readers.

This role is perfect for anyone who loves Peeps, but also perfect for those who feel the opposite. Our participant must have access to grocery and convenience stores the week of April 14.

Using the $200 provided to you, you'll purchase and taste test 15 Peeps flavors and products (like their jellybean variant). Because flavors vary from store to store, you'll have to scout which flavors you can get, and where to get them, to help our readers.

For each Peep, the Chief Peeps Officer will:

Photograph each product

Rate its taste and cuteness

Write a brief product review

Applications are due by April 20, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern, so you have enough time to shop before Peeps disappear from stores after Easter (April 20). Applicants must be based in the U.S. and be at least 18 years of age. Click here to apply.

Pizza Hut pepperoni-flavored "caviar"

Caviar is taking over food trends, and Pizza Hut is joining in on the trend with its own Pizza Caviar, featuring pepperoni-flavored water- and agar-based caviar-style pearls.

The new Pizza Caviar was inspired by the rise of “caviar bumps,” where consumers eat a small amount of caviar off the back of their hand. Pizza Hut designed this new offering to replicate the look and feel of traditional caviar without the fish.

Read our full article here.

Snack companies offers taxpayers sweet tax breaks on Tax Day

On Tuesday, April 15, for the third consecutive year, Krispy Kreme is offering guests who purchase any dozen doughnuts at regular price in shop a second Original Glazed dozen for only the cost of the sales tax in their state. And anyone who orders a dozen online at regular price for pickup or delivery can use the promo code TAXBREAK to receive a second Original Glazed dozen for free.

Pricing in-shop for the second dozen will vary based on each state’s sales tax. There is a limit of two dozen per guest in-shop and a limit of one free dozen when ordering online for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app or website.

In addition, Great American Cookies, the Original Cookie Cake franchise owned by FAT Brands Inc., is offering a sweet relief from Tax Day. On April 15, the chain is offering a buy one get one free deal on slices of its classic Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake in-store at participating locations nationwide.

For more information on Great American Cookies, visit greatamericancookies.com.

Loacker celebrates 100 years with 100-day pop-up kiosk in NYC

On the 100th day of its 100th anniversary year, Loacker announced the launch of an exclusive gift box with Giada De Laurentiis and Giadzy, the lifestyle and ecommerce platform by Giada.