Bunge reveals sale of its North America corn milling business

Bunge Global SA has entered into definitive agreements to sell its North America dry corn and corn masa milling businesses to Grain Craft, one of the largest independent flour millers in the U.S. This transaction includes Bunge facilities in Danville, IL; Worthington, IN; Crete, NE; Red Oak, IA; Muleshoe, TX; Atchison, KS; and Queretaro, Mexico.

Bunge’s Co-President, Agribusiness, Julio Garros comments, “We carefully considered how this regional business fits with our long-term plans and made the strategic decision to focus on other areas of our core business that are more strongly connected to our global value chains. We are grateful for the hard work and dedication of our milling team and their commitment to running the business safely, and efficiently while delivering high-quality products to our customers.”

The completion of the sale is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

