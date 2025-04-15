Key Technology, PPM introduce processing line

Key Technology (Key) and PPM Technologies (PPM), both members of Duravant's Food Sorting and Handling Group, have introduced their new fully-integrated nut processing line. Bringing together Key's and PPM's technologies, this turnkey system processes nuts from post-shelling to packaging including grading, sorting, oil roasting, seasoning, and more. Highly customizable to suit each application, the line helps processors achieve consistent product quality and minimize manual labor.

“The depth of nut processing knowledge between Key and PPM is unmatched,” says Jack Lee, Duravant group president - food sorting and handling group. “Our teams bring decades of expertise to every project, designing systems tailored to the unique characteristics of each processor’s products and their production requirements. The result is a seamlessly integrated line with all equipment working in perfect harmony, backed by single-source responsibility from purchase through startup and aftermarket support.”

Offering extreme versatility, this new line is ideal for almonds, walnuts, pistachios, peanuts, pecans, hazelnuts, cashews and all other tree nuts, the companies say. It can accommodate varying capacities for both large industrial producers and small operations moving from batch to continuous processing. Its modular design allows processors to start with essential technologies and expand as their business grows.

The line begins with Key's specialized grading conveyors, customized with specific widths, lengths, screens, strokes, and speeds for each application. Options include dimpled screen holes for gentle handling, ball deck designs and programmable pulse stroke technology to prevent blinding.

Next, an infeed conveyor creates the optimal product spread for inspection by either a Veryx or Compass optical sorter, depending on processor requirements. Key tailors each sorting system with the best combination of sensors and ejectors to detect and remove foreign material, shell fragments, and product defects specific to each nut variety, the company says.

Following sorting, nuts transfer to PPM's CookWright continuous oil roasting system, combining precise temperature control with innovative oil filtration for consistent roasting quality. A specialized de-oiling conveyor with chain belts drains excess oil while preserving product integrity before the Polar Blast cooling system prepares nuts for seasoning.

PPM's FlavorWright seasoning system applies customized combinations of liquids and/or dry seasoning, handling everything from simple salt applications to complex multi-stage treatments with specialty oils, slurries, and powders. The Libra Mass Flow loss-in-weight conveyor continuously monitors product flow and automatically adjusts seasoning rates for maximum precision.

The final stage incorporates PPM's packaging distribution system, featuring specialized conveyors designed to maintain product and coating quality. Key’s Zephyr horizontal-motion conveyors are also a popular choice in the packaging area, providing gentle product handling that protects nut integrity and seasoning coverage, the company adds. For processors wanting complete plant solutions, the Duravant family offers additional packaging equipment such as form-fill-seal technology, end-of-line automation, and palletizing machinery.

This fully automated line reduces manual labor through centralized controls enabling single-operator management across multiple technologies. Recipe-driven programming ensures reliable performance with minimal training, while proprietary information management software from Key and PPM gathers process data for quality control and operational insights.

All equipment aims for optimal food safety, including stainless-steel construction, open design, and tool-less disassembly for thorough cleaning. By emphasizing gentle handling throughout the line, the system also minimizes the creation of nut meal, which contributes to cleaner operations and more efficient sanitation, the companies note.

