PPM Technologies introduces continuous frying system

PPM Technologies, a member of Duravant’s Food Sorting and Handling Solutions group, has introduced its new CookWright continuous frying system. Designed to maximize production efficiency and product quality, the fryer offers customizable heating, belt, and filtration configurations to aim to ensure each processor gets the ideal fryer for their unique application. CookWright combines precise temperature management with oil filtration while improving fuel efficiency and maximizing sanitation.

“At PPM, we know the most effective fryers are designed with close attention to details—that’s why our new CookWright includes advanced filtration technology, several strategically-placed sensors and smart controls compatible with plant-wide monitoring networks,” says Daniel Luna, director of processing at PPM Technologies. “Our application-specific approach ensures each CookWright is tailored to each customer's requirements, delivering the best looking and tasting products every time.”

CookWright can be used for frying potato chips, corn-based snacks, extruded snacks, pita chips, plantain chips, nuts and seeds, proteins like pork rinds, appetizers like spring rolls, and more. Available in a range of capacities, the system can be customized with different belt designs depending on product characteristics such as whether the product floats, sinks, or changes buoyancy during frying. Heating options include direct-fired immersion tubes, gas-fired heat exchangers, and indirect thermal fluid exchange, with single or multi-zone heating configurations available.

Oil quality is preserved through a state-of-the-art filtration system that features PPM's patent-pending drum filter and secondary filtration options, when needed. This oil management technology reportedly extends oil life and improves product appearance and taste while reducing operational costs. CookWright's continuous oil circulation with multiple inlets ensures uniform heat distribution throughout the fryer.

Equipped with upgraded sensors and controls that enhance operational reliability and monitoring, CookWright collects data including temperature logs, operating hours, and fault histories, which are accessible through its intuitive touchscreen HMI. The sophisticated controls enable easy integration with plant-wide systems for monitoring overall equipment efficiency.

CookWright is built with high-temperature bearings, oversized bearings for enhanced reliability, stainless-steel reducers, and totally-enclosed, non-ventilated stainless-steel motors designed to withstand washdown conditions. The fryer features CIP (clean-in-place) functionality with dedicated controls to simplify and streamline the cleaning and sanitation process.

CookWright is configured to integrate seamlessly with PPM's extensive product portfolio including seasoning, cooling, and conveying systems, as well as processing solutions from other Duravant brands.

Processors can learn more about the CookWright frying system and PPM's other world-class equipment at SNAXPO booth #739, being held March 30 to April 1 in Orlando, FL.

Related: PPM Technologies debuts food coating system