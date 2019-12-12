The Top 50 snack and bakery companies of 2019

Special ReportsSnack ProductsTop 50 Snack and Bakery CompaniesBakery Products

December 12, 2019
Douglas J. Peckenpaugh
The U.S. grain-based snack and bakery industry, as regularly covered in Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, accounts for over $100 billion in annual retail sales—and many companies add incrementally more revenue by serving foodservice and other customers. These companies are the heart of our industry, powerfully influencing global foodways.

Now in its fourth year, the SF&WB “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list includes companies with varying degrees of focus on snacks and baked goods in the U.S. (listed revenue comprises total company sales for the noted year, globally where applicable).

Nestlé, the top food company in the world, saw some growth for the year—but mainly tied to its investments in other categories. The company reports that its main bakery business, frozen pizza, was flat.

PepsiCo likewise saw a bit of growth, and Ramon Luis Laguarta, chairman, president and CEO, notes increased demand for “permissible and premium snacking.” Frito-Lay has added to its Simply, SunChips, Smartfood, Off the Eaten Path and Imagine brands to capitalize on such opportunities.

Kraft Heinz has been working to get its financial reporting in order and noted gains in its U.S. business across multiple categories, including snack nuts.

Mondelēz International is looking toward the future via launch of its SnackFutures innovation hub launch, focused on brand invention and reinvention, including working with entrepreneurs to strategically seed new businesses.

General Mills reports that it’s accelerating growth on “differential growth platforms,” including snack bars, the Old El Paso Mexican brand, and its portfolio of natural and organic food brands.

Grupo Bimbo saw great growth for the year. Daniel Servitje, chairman and CEO, notes the 7.8 percent sales increase came from strong North American sales, as well as the 2017 acquisitions of Bimbo QSR (East Balt Bakeries) and Bays English Muffins. Bimbo is also seeing strong U.S. growth of sweet and salty snacks.

Kellogg Co. continues to profit from its RXBAR acquisition. Steven A. Cahillan, chairman and CEO, reports that Kellogg has expanded RXBAR distribution, doubled brand awareness and extended the line—and is potentially eyeing international growth for the brand.

Campbell Soup Co. fed its bottom line through the acquisition of Snyder’s-Lance, says Keith R. McLoughlin, chairman. The company is looking for growth from its six “power brands”—Goldfish crackers, Pepperidge Farm cookies, Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels, Kettle Brand and Cape Cod potato chips, and Late July organic tortilla chips.

Arca Continental jumped into the top 10 after a strong year. The company reports snacking strength after acquiring Carolina Country Snacks pork rinds, which complements its Wise Foods portfolio. Arca also saw double-digit sales growth for Deep River Snacks.

Conagra Brands reports strong momentum from its 2017 Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP and February 2018 Sandwich Bros. of Wisconsin acquisitions. Conagra is also looking toward future growth potential from its Pinnacle Foods purchase, which brings brands like Glutino, Tim’s Cascade Snacks and Udi’s into the fold. 

Rank Company 2018 Sales 2017 Sales
1Nestlé S.A.$90.8 billion1
(CHF 91.4 billion)		CHF 89.6 billion
2PepsiCo$64.7 billion$63.5 billion
3Kraft Heinz Co.$26.3 billion$26.1 billion
4Mondelēz International$25.9 billion$25.9 billion
5General Mills$15.7 billion$15.6 billion
6Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V.$15.0 billion2
(MXN 288.3 billion)		$14.3 billion
(MXN 267.5 billion)
7Kellogg Co.$13.5 billion$12.9 billion
8Campbell Soup Co.$8.7 billion$7.9 billion
9Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V.$8.3 billion3
(MXN 159.0 billion)		$7.5 billion
(MXN 139.5 billion)
10Conagra Brands$7.9 billion$7.8 billion
11The Hershey Co.$7.8 billion$7.5 billion
12The Wonderful Co.$6.8 billion*$6.6 billion*
13Post Holdings$6.3 billion$5.2 billion 
14TreeHouse Foods$5.8 billion$6.3 billion
15Rich Products Corp.$4.1 billion*$3.8 billion*
16ARYZTA$4.0 billion4
(EUR 3.4 billion)		$4.5 billion
(EUR 3.8 billion)
17Flowers Foods$4.0 billion$3.9 billion
18Gruma S.A.B. de C.V.$3.8 billion
(MXN 74.0 billion)		$3.6 billion
(MXN 70.6 billion)
19The Schwan Food Co.$3.2 billion*$3.1 billion*
20Premium Brands Holding Corp.$3.0 billion$2.2 billion
21Hearthside Food Solutions$3.0 billion*$2.6 billion*
22The Hain Celestial Group$2.5 billion$2.3 billion
23CSM Bakery Solutions$2.4 billion*$2.6 billion*
24B&G Foods$1.7 billion$1.6 billion
25Blue Diamond Growers$1.6 billion$1.5 billion
* Estimated, privately held company
1. Based on exchange rates dated February 14, 2019
2. Based on exchange rates dated February 21, 2019
3. Based on exchange rates dated February 19, 2019
4. Based on exchange rates dated October 1, 2018
Rank Company 2018 Sales 2017 Sales
26McKee Foods Corp.$1.6 billion*$1.4 billion*
27Shearer’s Foods$1.5 billion*$1.2 billion*
28Seneca Foods Corp.$1.3 billion$1.2 billion
29Lancaster Colony Corp.$1.2 billion$1.2 billion
30J&J Snack Foods Corp.$1.1 billion$1.1 billion
31United States Bakery/Franz Bakery$1.0 billion*$1.0 billion*
32Utz Quality Foods$940.3 million*$935.0 million*
33H&S Bakery$890.5 million*$877.0 million*
34Hostess Brands$850.4 million$776.2 million
35CLIF Bar & Co.$822.3 million*$814.6 million*
36Ruiz Food Products$785.2 million*$776.0 million*
37KIND LLC$775.8 million*$727.0 million*
38Gilster-Mary Lee Corp.$690.4 million*$685.0 million*
39Kings Hawaiian Bakery West$603.7 million*$579.5 million*
40Krispy Kreme Doughnuts$568.5 million*$544.0 million*
41Herr Foods$496.8 million*$483.5 million*
42The Simply Good Foods Co.$431.4 million$396.2 million
43Pan-O-Gold Baking$395.0 million*$378.5 million*
44Quest Nutrition$345.0 million*$315.5 million*
45Olé Mexican Foods$341.3 million*$327.0 million*
46Bon Appetit Danish$310.3 million*$289.0 million*
47Ajinomoto Foods North America$310.0 million*$302.5 million*
48Palermo Villa$305.0 million*$312.4 million*
49Perfection Bakeries/Aunt Millie’s Bakeries$285.2 million*$274.4 million*
50Lewis Bakeries$276.6 million*$254.0 million*
* Estimated, privately held company

Douglas J. Peckenpaugh is Group Editorial Director of Snack, Bakery, Meat, Candy, Latin America & Food Safety for BNP Media. He has over two decades of publishing experience following the food industry from farm to fork, covering agriculture, ingredient processing, CPG and foodservice R&D, retail and restaurant menu trends, and retail grocery branding. He is a member of the Research Chefs Association and currently serves as President of the International Foodservice Editorial Council. Doug studied Professional and Creative Writing at Purdue University.

