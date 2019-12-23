Bill Denzen joins AWT Labels & Packaging

AWT Labels & Packaging is pleased to announce that William (Bill) Denzen has joined the company as vice president of operations. Bill has over 28 years of experience in the printing industry, with most of that time spent in flexographic printing operations management. He also brings with him extensive experience in finance and lean manufacturing methodology.

“Bill Denzen has an established record of operational excellence, and leading organizational change toward improved operations,” said Michelle Zeller, CFO/COO of AWT. “I’m confident AWT will benefit greatly from Bill’s broad experience and influence.”

Bill’s responsibilities at AWT will include operations management; business strategy development; support of sales & marketing strategies; and continuous improvement efforts.

Bill is based at AWT’s headquarters in Minneapolis, MN. He joined the company in September 2019.