Berner hires director of warehouse operations to oversee new facility

Berner Food & Beverage LLC (Berner), a private label and contract manufacturing supplier of quality food and beverage products, has announced the addition of Jesse Higgins as director of warehouse operations. Higgins will oversee warehouse and logistics at two locations, including Berner’s newest warehouse distribution center in Winnebago County, Illinois.

“Jesse Higgins has joined Berner’s team to manage our warehouse operations and lead logistics for our new centralized warehouse distribution center,” said Kurt Seagrist, chief executive officer. “Berner’s continued growth as a supplier of ready-to-drink beverages, and recent expansion of our manufacturing lines, ensures that we can provide our customer-partners best-in-class service. Analysis of current and future logistic needs led to the opening of the 675,000 square-foot warehouse distribution center. Jesse now oversees the new facility and the additional storage space. The centralized location lets us better serve our nationwide customer-partners––and all of their private label and contract manufacturing needs.”

As director of warehouse operations, Jesse Higgins manages all aspects of Berner’s warehouse and logistics operations. This includes oversight of safety compliance for the Berner team at the distribution center, management of the company fleet of trucks and deliveries, as well as vendor partnerships. He has spent the last seventeen years managing warehouse, logistics and supplier management relations for companies such as CSL Behring, PCI Pharma Services, New Breed Logistics and United Parcel Services. Higgins has a Bachelor of Science degree in Management from Rockford University.

