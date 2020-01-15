Key Technology acquires Herbert Solutions

Key Technology, a global designer and manufacturer of digital sorting, inspection, conveying and other processing equipment, and a member of the Duravant family of operating companies, has acquired Herbert Solutions, enhancing its portfolio of potato and vegetable equipment solutions.

Herbert has established itself as a leader in serving the root crop and fresh produce markets with an assortment of industry leading sorting, washing and handling solutions. They are headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. The acquisition further strengthens Key’s position in its core potato and vegetable market segments.

“The combination of Herbert’s expertise in handling and sorting whole products and Key’s strong presence in processed potato and vegetable solutions creates a complimentary fit between our two companies,” said Louis Vintro, co-president at Key Technology. “It will enable us to offer an even broader set of integrated solutions that will benefit our customers’ product quality, production efficiency and overall yield.

Mark Verschuren, Herbert’s former owner, sees the partnership delivering strategic advantages to customers worldwide. “Both companies have always had a strong focus on customer relationships. Herbert customers will now get access to Key’s strong global footprint and sales network. For service and technical support, they can now rely on Duravant’s global SupportPro organization.

Herbert Solutions will become a product brand within the Key’s overall portfolio of potato and vegetable solutions. Mark Verschuren will move into the role of product sales manager for Herbert and continue to lead Herbert’s commercial efforts as well as play a prominent role in the development of new product solutions.



