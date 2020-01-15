Flowers Foods names Stephanie B. Tillman chief legal counsel

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO), producer of Nature's Own, Wonder, Tastykake, Dave's Killer Bread, and other bakery foods, has announced that, effective January 1, 2020, Stephanie B. Tillman has assumed the role of chief legal counsel, following the retirement of Stephen R. Avera. This transition was announced in May 2019 and is in accordance with the company's management succession plan.

As chief legal counsel, Tillman is responsible for Flowers Foods' legal, corporate governance, compliance, and governmental affairs, and reports to Ryals McMullian, president and chief executive officer.

"Throughout her career, Stephanie has consistently provided a thoughtful and valuable perspective on matters concerning our business and our industry," noted McMullian. "I, along with the board and other members of the management team, look forward to her contributions as she takes on her new role as our chief legal officer."

Tillman said, "This is an exciting time to take on new responsibilities as Flowers continues to grow and evolve, and I look forward to working closely with Ryals and the entire management team. I would like to express my sincere thanks to Steve Avera for his friendship, his advice and guidance as a mentor, and for the many opportunities he afforded me to succeed."

Since joining the company's legal team in 1995 as a corporate attorney, Tillman has managed a broad range of legal matters, including the development of a comprehensive compliance program for the company. She has held a number of positions with the company, including vice president and associate general counsel; vice president of compliance and assistant general counsel; and, most recently, vice president, chief compliance officer and deputy general counsel.