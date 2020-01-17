Welch's Valentine's Day limited-edition fruit snacks

Company: Promotion In Motion

Website: www.welchsfruitsnacks.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.98-$4.99

Product Snapshot: Welch’s Fruit Snacks recently released its Valentine's Day-themed fruit snacks. The limited-edition offering features custom Valentine’s Day-themed graphics and heart-shaped fruit snack pieces with fun emoji faces. Even better, these fruit snacks are perfect for Valentine’s Day classroom exchanges as each pouch features a “To/From” signable front panel.

The 28-count pack size features a fun, seasonal box, to/from sign-able pouches and heart shaped pieces with emoji faces on them. These festive fruit snacks are available at Target and target.com for $4.99, as well as $4.98 on walmart.com for a 32-count box.