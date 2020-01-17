Barebells Functional Foods premium protein bars

Company: Barebells Functional Foods

Website: https://barebells.com/us

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $24.99 (12-pack)

Product Snapshot: Barebells Functional Foods has announced that four flavors will launch in the United States. Currently present in over 35 markets worldwide, the brand has extended into the U.S. to satisfy the growing demand for tasty products from fitness and health conscious consumers.

“Our delicious protein bars have quickly become a huge success around the globe, and we are eager to finally launch Barebells in the U.S. market,” said Ben Jones, CEO of Barebells Functional Foods. “We believe Barebells’ products are the ultimate choice when working out, on the go, or simply for those who want to give their taste buds a treat.”

Flavors launching include White Chocolate Almond, Cookies and Cream, Salty Peanut, and Caramel Cashew. Each bar is free from palm oil, has 20 grams of protein and no added sugar, making them ideal as a breakfast or dessert alternative.

Available on store shelves beginning in 2020, the product will be embraced by retailers nationwide. For more information, visit https://barebells.com/us/ or follow them on Instagram.