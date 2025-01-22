Barebells has expanded its vegan product range with a new protein bar: Caramel Peanut. It combines the flavors of peanuts and chocolate with caramel and 15 g of plant-based protein, with no added sugar.

"With an innovative texture and flavor, this bar will impress both vegans and non-vegans," said Caitlyn Johnston, marketing activation manager for Barebells USA.

The Barebells Vegan Bar range came to the U.S. in 2021 to (according to the company) prove that it is possible to develop vegan protein bars without compromising on taste. Now, coinciding with January’s Veganuary and February’s Valentine's Day, Barebells is launching a new plant-based bar in the U.S.: Barebells Caramel Peanut Vegan Protein Bar.

The protein bar contains crunchy peanuts and a sweet caramel layer, covered in a chocolatey coating. Each bar has 15 g of plant-based protein, no added sugar, and is certified vegan (V-Label).

"We are nuts about the peanuts in this bar. And we believe we have cracked the magic formula for vegan bars. Caramel Peanut is so delicious," says Johnston.

According to the company, the Barebells Caramel Peanut Vegan Bar has been developed with care and consideration for great taste and pleasing texture. The recipe reportedly has been tailored to this specific flavor with a blend of wheat and soy protein.

“We wanted to evolve our plant-based range and have been perfecting this bar for a long, long, time. They are the perfect complement to our existing range of protein snacks,” comments Johnston.

Caramel Peanut is said to be suitable as a snack, on the go, in between meals, or as a sweet treat at any time of the day. The bar initially will be offered at shop.barebells.com, Amazon, TikTok Shop, and selected gyms.

