4505 Meats brings on key sales hires

San Francisco based 4505 Meats, known for its chef-made artisanal pork rinds, has brought on three strategic hires to their sales team. Bob Ziegler, Greg Lagios, and Scot Walker have joined 4505, as the pork rind powerhouse continues to pave its way from San Francisco favorite to a nationally known brand.

Bob Ziegler joined 4505 in June as director of sales East. Ziegler comes to 4505 with 15 years experience in the food and beverage industry with brands such as Vitamin Water/Smart Water, Vita Coco, and Pirate’s Booty. Prior to joining the 4505 Meats team, Ziegler ran East Coast - sales for Brownie Brittle.

Greg Lagios joined 4505 in September as the director of business development. Greg has over two decades of food and beverage experience, ten of which were focused exclusively on snacks. Lagios has served in sales leadership positions in various food and beverage companies including Food Should Taste Good and Angie’s BoomChickaPop. Most recently, Lagios was director of sales - Central at NutPods Coffee Creamers.

Scot Walker also joined 4505 in September as Director of Sales Central,having previously served as director of sales - Natural at Nutpods Coffee Creamers. Scot comes with an extensive background in food and beverage, having also held senior sales positions at Food Should Taste Good and Angie’s BoomChickaPop.

Anish Sheth, president of 4505, commented, “We feel fortunate to have found Bob, Greg and Scot during a time of explosive growth in our business. These three bring significant experience with food and beverage companies and have hit the ground running, already securing a number of new placements and growing our business with existing customers. We’re excited for the additions to an all-star team built by Ryan Farr.”

Walker, Lagios, and Ziegler will serve under Andy Blacklidge, vice president of sales, and alongside Mike Zolezzi, director of sales West.