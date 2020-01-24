Registration now open for IDDBA 2020

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) invites industry professionals to register for its annual tradeshow, IDDBA 2020. This year IDDBA will host the show in Indianapolis, Indiana from May 31-June 2, 2020.

“This will be the first year that IDDBA holds the show in Indy. We understand how crucial show location is for our attendees, which is why we are bringing IDDBA 2020 to America’s heartland. Show goers will also witness the debut of our new show area the Visionary Pavilion. The Visionary Pavilion is designed to introduce new companies and products to our community as it will feature first-time exhibitors alongside our New Product Showcase,” said Whitney Atkins, VP of marketing at IDDBA.

The IDDBA 2020 General Session speaker line-up is beginning to build. Kindra Hall, Mel Robbins, and Simon Sinek are already on deck and will be joined by more influencers as the show draws closer. Be sure to check for speaker updates here.

IDDBA’s annual tradeshow attracts more than 10,000 attendees and more than 800 exhibiting companies, representing over 40 countries.

IDDBA 2020 is where retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and foodservice professionals will gather to build relationships, spark innovation, and shed light on new industry perspectives. Register your company today and join the industry in Indianapolis to grow and propel your business.

After registering, be sure to book your hotel with IDDBA’s official housing vendor, onPeak, for the best rates in the area.