Registration now open for Sanitary Design Workshop

Registration is now open for the Sanitary Design Workshop, which will take place March 31-April 1, 2020, at the Embassy Suites in downtown Chicago. The Sanitary Design Workshop brings together food safety and sanitation professionals from across snack and bakery to learn practical solutions from industry leaders.

The hotel room block option closes on February 21, and the deadline for registering for the workshop is March 17.

Course details and registration information are available at www.sanitarydesignworkshop.org.

“Equipment & Plant Design for Allergen & Pathogen Control in Low Moisture Foods”

A unique, hands-on, educational opportunity presented by experts in food safety who are “in the trenches”—employed in processing facilities. Practical and proven approaches to cleaning, sanitary design, equipment layout, and personnel requirements for engineers, sanitarians & plant managers.

Who should attend?

Engineers, sanitarians & plant managers from equipment manufacturers, bakers, pasta makers, & snack food producers – as well as other low moisture food producers.

Over 750 attendees from leading snack food, bread, baked good, candy and pasta producers as well as equipment manufacturers have benefited from the workshop. Many have implemented changes based on knowledge gained here.

Learn from leaders in food safety

The Sanitary Design Workshop is a unique educational opportunity presented by experts from companies like General Mills, Kellogg’s, Kraft, PepsiCo, and Commercial Food Sanitation—members of the Grocery Manufacturers Association Sanitation Share Group—who are collaborating to enhance food safety. Representatives from these companies will lead you through GMA Principles of Design, which targets the control of allergens and pathogens in low moisture foods.

Augmented reality

Augmented Reality or AR represents an entirely new way to collaborate, and we’re bringing it to you at the 2020 Sanitary Design Workshop. In a new module, you’ll discover how AR can help you more easily visualize and collaborate on a design early in the process. Harvin AR, a leader in AR for workflow and engineering, will present a vehicle that brings designs to life in an interactive holographic form.

A practical, proven approach

The Sanitary Design Workshop is a unique educational opportunity for engineers, sanitarians, and plant managers who will become your company’s leaders in sanitary design.

They will come away with practical and proven approaches to cleaning, sanitary design, equipment layout, and personnel requirements that utilize verifiable, economically sound, and HACCP supported processes. The workshop includes equipment design demonstrations using photos and prototypes, and the introduction of a process for continuous improvement.

Workshop content

Equipment design demonstrations using prototypes and photos.

Case studies reviewing applications in the field

Hands-on demonstrations

Discussion of what the FSMA means for sanitary design

The GMA Principles of Design checklist

A Toolkit for equipment and plant design

