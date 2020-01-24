Company: KaPop! Snacks

Website: https://kapopsnacks.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99-$43.99

Product Snapshot: Dustin Finkel of Erie Colorado, the creator of Ka-Pop! Snacks will pitch his company on the ABC reality show Shark Tank in hopes of scoring a big investment from one of the Shark investors. As a longtime fan of the show, Finkel was ecstatic to appear only 18 months after launching his company. Finkel describes the experience as “a career bucket list” experience.

Finkel, a CrossFit Instructor and college professor with a passion for nutrition, first came up with Ka-Pop! while following various Keto and Paleo diets. While trying to abide by the diets, he was shocked at the lack of authenticity with diet food ingredients and the lack of good, crunchy and savory snacks. As a fan of Ancient Grains; he wondered if they would “pop” like popcorn. Curious to see what would happen, he experimented on his kitchen stove; and sure enough the Ancient Grains ‘popped like popcorn’! Over time, Finkel and his wife Christina tinkered with the process and eventually created various grain chips and treats. Once they had an ‘edible snack’; they held a taste test with their picky six year old son, Marek. With approval from Marek they eventually created their staple product; Ka-Pop!

Ka-Pop! Snacks are vegan gluten free and top 12 allergen-free. Ka-Pop! Is air popped with sorghum, and has added spicy pepper seasoning with a hint of green bell pepper sweetness. Packed with protein, fiber, Omega-3s, potassium, vitamins, and whole grain.