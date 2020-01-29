SkinnyDipped Almonds Super Dark + Sea Salt, and Lemon Bliss flavors

Company: Skinny Dipped Almonds

Website: skinnydipped.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99 (3.5-oz. pouch)

Product Snapshot: SkinnyDipped Almonds, creator of real, mindful snacks made with only high-quality ingredients and none of the bad stuff, have announced the launch of two new flavors, Super Dark + Sea Salt and Lemon Bliss. Like all SkinnyDipped products, these two new offerings are incredibly crave-worthy, yet nutritious snacks anyone can feel good about. Both new flavors are available in Target stores nationwide, as well as online on www.skinnydipped.com and Amazon.

“We’re super excited to kick off the New Year with a couple of amazing firsts. Our first vegan flavor, Super Dark + Sea Salt, and our first ‘just sweet enough’ yogurt coated option, Lemon Bliss,” said co-founder Val Griffith. “These two flavors are really different, so it was a fun challenge to create both. Super Dark is super rich, super delicious and super nutritious with only 4g of sugar. It’s an awesome product for anyone going dairy-free or trying to do a little better. Lemon Bliss reminds everyone who tastes it of a lemon drop. Think sweet creamy yogurt kissed with zesty lemon. Think summer. Think happy. That’s the flavor of Lemon Bliss. We hope everyone loves these new products as much as we do.”

Like all SkinnyDipped snacks, the new flavors start with whole almonds that are dipped in a thin layer of ethically sourced artisan dark chocolate or creamy, rich, non-GMO yogurt then finished with a dusting of perfectly paired ingredients. All products are The Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free and contain no artificial colors or flavors.

Super Dark + Sea Salt – A rich dairy-free and vegan treat with bold cocoa and a hint of sea salt.

Lemon Yogurt Bliss – In the mood for a light and citrusy snack? This unique combination of sweet smooth yogurt infused with real lemon delivers bright and balanced perfection.

“These two new flavors provide us with the unique opportunity to reach new audiences who may not have tried our products before, including the vegan community and those who are looking for something other than chocolate” said co-founder and CEO Breezy Griffith. “They both bring something fresh and unique to the SkinnyDipped portfolio while staying true to our commitment to offering insanely delicious snacks that deliver both on clean nutrition and our promise to always use real ingredients. We’re looking forward to our fans trying them out and to welcoming new snackers to the SkinnyDipped family.”

All SkinnyDipped Almonds, including Super Dark + Sea Salt and Lemon Bliss flavors are sold in individual 3.5oz pouches for an SRP of $4.49. The existing SkinnyDipped flavors, including Dark Chocolate Mint, Dark Chocolate Cocoa, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, Dark Chocolate Espresso, and Dark Chocolate Raspberry are also available in 1.5oz single-serve bags for $1.99. Existing flavors are available at select natural and conventional grocers nationwide including Kroger, Safeway, Target, Whole Foods, Albertson’s.