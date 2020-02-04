LesserEvil Sweetheart Pop and Sweet Honey Puffs

Company: LesserEvil

Website: lesserevil.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99-$4.99

Product Snapshot: Better-for-you snack brand LesserEvil has announced the introduction of two seasonal flavors, Sweetheart Pop - Organic Popcorn and Sweet Honey Puffs - Grain Free Paleo Puffs, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Launching exclusively at Whole Foods Market nationwide and online at LesserEvil.com, and available for a limited time only, the new flavors are sweet additions to the brand’s existing lines of clean snacks made with premium ingredients.

Both Valentine’s Day-themed flavors are organic and plant-based, featuring festive pops of pink from red radish vegetable juice, making them healthier alternatives to most holiday treats and traditional snacks made with processed and refined sugars.

Sweetheart Pop is crafted with 100% air-popped organic popcorn, organic extra-virgin coconut oil, Himalayan salt and organic evaporated cane sugar. Each 1-ounce serving of Sweetheart Pop is 110 calories, and offers 62 percent less fat, 100 percent more fiber (4g), and 25 percent less sugar than typical kettle popcorn. Sweet Honey Puffs are paleo, grain-free and nutrient dense, packed with healthy fats like organic cassava, coconut and sweet potato flours, and organic ghee at 130 calories per 1-ounce serving.

“Just as ingredients mean everything to us as a company, so does sharing mindful moments with loved ones,” said LesserEvil president and CEO Charles Coristine. “We’ve positioned our first-ever seasonal launch to offer our customers the opportunity to do just that this Valentine’s Day with a sweet spin on our beloved popcorn and puffs.”

Sweetheart Pop (MSRP $3.99, 7oz) and Honey Puffs (MSRP $4.99, 5oz) are now available at Whole Foods Market nationwide in the US and Canada and LesserEvil.com.