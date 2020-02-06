Cape Cod Sour Cream & Onion potato chips

Company: Cape Cod

Website: www.capecodchips.com

Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.79

Product Snapshot: Today, February 6th, Cape Cod will bring a classic to potato chip lovers everywhere with the launch of Sour Cream & Onion.

Cape Cod’s new Sour Cream & Onion potato chips deliver the perfect combination of creamy, tangy sour cream and a savory hint of onion on robust kettle cooked chips resulting in a satisfying balance with that famous Cape Cod crunch.