Cape Cod Sour Cream & Onion potato chips
February 6, 2020
Company: Cape Cod
Website: www.capecodchips.com
Introduced: February 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $3.79
Product Snapshot: Today, February 6th, Cape Cod will bring a classic to potato chip lovers everywhere with the launch of Sour Cream & Onion.
Cape Cod’s new Sour Cream & Onion potato chips deliver the perfect combination of creamy, tangy sour cream and a savory hint of onion on robust kettle cooked chips resulting in a satisfying balance with that famous Cape Cod crunch.
