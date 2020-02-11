TNT Crust LLC announces significant expansion with new facility in greater St. Louis

TNT Crust LLC, a manufacturer and distributor of pizza crusts, has announced the purchase of a new production facility located in St. Charles, Missouri to support continued growth and capacity expansion across all product lines. It is anticipated that the additional capacity will be operational by the second half 2020.

Scott McNair, chief executive officer of TNT said, “This expansion represents a transformative milestone for TNT and one that we have been working towards since our acquisition by Peak Rock in 2018. We are very excited to have the opportunity to meaningfully grow with our valued customers and continue to support their commercial success for years to come. The new facility will be outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment and exemplifies TNT’s commitment to enhancing our production capabilities and leading the industry in quality, service, and innovation.”

Robert Pistilli, managing director of Peak Rock Capital, added, “We are enthusiastic about the progress that the TNT team has made to-date, and this investment is a testament to Peak Rock’s support for the Company. We look forward to finding additional avenues to help the Company achieve its strategic growth plan in the future.”

The new facility in St. Charles, Missouri will complement TNT’s current operations in Green Bay, Wisconsin and provides a strategic distribution point to serve new and existing customers from both locations. The St. Charles site will add more than 100,000 sq. ft. on 12 acres, with additional room to support future growth. The new operations are also expected to create more than 100 jobs in the greater St. Louis community. In addition, the Company expects to continue to expand its existing operations in Green Bay.

TNT Crust is a portfolio company of Peak Rock Capital, a leading middle-market private investment firm. Since the acquisition of the Company, TNT has invested substantially in its manufacturing operations, personnel and new product development. In early 2019, TNT installed additional production capacity to support growth, and in August 2019, TNT announced its expansion into better-for-you pizza crusts through a dedicated USDA-certified organic and certified gluten-free facility.