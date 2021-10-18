GNT, manufacturer of EXBERRY Coloring Foods, has announced an initial investment of $30 million to expand its operation in North America. Centrally located in Gaston County, just outside of Charlotte, the 49-acre facility now takes the company’s operations to new heights and will provide significant advantages for its customers throughout the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Hendrik Hoeck, CEO at GNT Group B.V., said: “As the global leader of coloring food we see consistent demand for our colors as the consumption of products that are formulated with EXBERRY continues to grow. Part of our Strategic Growth Plan is a multiple phase expansion in North America. I am happy to announce the completion of the initial phase with our warehouse commissioning on October 15, 2021. This will bring increased capacity, supply-chain efficiency, and improved control of inventory.”

“Our strategy to create awareness of coloring food in the US in the last quarter century has been well executed by our marketing and sales team. As a result, today you will find ‘Fruit and vegetable juice for color’ on the label of many supermarkets’ products and also in food service items,” says Frederik Hoeck, managing director at GNT Group B.V..

As a family-owned business, throughout their forty-five year history, the goal at GNT is to continuously invest in innovation and this new facility will deliver on this fundamental objective. “Our globally aligned innovation focus fields are a big part of our investment strategy to offer new coloring food solutions. The expected completion of the next phase will bring finished good production even closer to our North American customers by the end of 2022. This will increase the speed of bringing innovation to market,” says Hendrik Hoeck.

A Technical and Culinary Experience Center, scheduled to open August 2022, will provide visitors and culinary teams with an unprecedented opportunity to experiment, create, and innovate together. Per Frederik Hoeck, “We look forward hosting workshops which will enable customers to meet teams of R&D scientists in person to collaborate on color matching, pilot plant trials, and more.”