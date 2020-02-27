Dang Foods Tropical Mango Coconut Chips, Toasted Sesame Thai Rice Chips, and Peanut Butter Dang Bar

Company: Dang Foods

Website: www.dangfoods.com

Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.49-$4.99

Product Snapshot: Dang Foods, the Asian-American snack brand best known for creating the Original Coconut Chip, and for its Sticky-Rice Chips and Dang Bars, has unveiled new packaging, a new logo and marketing initiatives centered around staking its claim as the first Asian-American snack brand in the U.S. Based on in-depth consumer research and years of feedback from a fast-growing customer base, Dang Foods realized it had an opportunity to create more awareness around the health-forward Asian-American snack food culture while celebrating the heritage upon which the brand was founded. The brand also announced the rollout of three new flavors, one for each product line, including Tropical Mango Coconut Chips, Toasted Sesame Thai Rice Chips and Peanut Butter Dang Bar.

Founded in 2012, Dang Foods is owned and operated by two Thai brothers who grew up living between New York City and Bangkok. In New York City, they were used to being teased and feeling like they didn't fit in at school because of the food they ate. Now, through Dang, they are able to generate long-overdue awareness at scale for the Asian-American snack culture that is predominantly healthy, plant-based, and full of bold flavors and whole food ingredients.

"As an Asian-American entrepreneur, I am working to shift the reputation of Asian snack food from exotic and different to healthy and aspirational; one that Asians across the U.S. are proud to share with friends," said Vincent Kitirattragarn, founder and CEO, Dang Foods.

Dang Foods, committed to sharing its culture for a healthier and more flavorful world, currently offers three whole food product lines that strike the perfect balance between Eastern and Western flavors and ingredients, including Coconut Chips, Thai Rice Chips (formerly known as Sticky-Rice Chips) and the Dang Bar (low-carb and Keto friendly). The majority of Dang Foods' products are plant-based, dairy-free and non-GMO certified; the entire portfolio is gluten-free, soy-free, and made without preservatives.

The three new flavors in the Dang portfolio include:

Tropical Mango Coconut Chips: Using mature Thai coconuts, this new addition brings the tropical mango flavor without any added sugar. MSRP: $4.99

Toasted Sesame Thai Rice Chips: A savory on-the-go-snack inspired by Northern Thai street food and made with crunchy Thai rice grains. MSRP: $3.99

Peanut Butter Dang Bar: Made with healthy plant-based fats from coconut, cocoa butter, peanuts, and almond butter, this new flavor joins Dang's award-winning keto-certified line of snack bars. MSRP: $2.49

Dang Foods products can be found at natural and traditional grocery stores nationwide including Kroger, Target, and Whole Foods among others. All flavors are available online on Amazon and DangFoods.com. To learn more about Dang Foods and experience the new look and feel of the brand, visit dangfoods.com.