KFC brings piping hot Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts to its restaurants nationwide

Company: Kentucky Fried Chicken

Website: www.kfc.com

Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.49-$7.99

Product Snapshot: After creating a consumer frenzy with a limited run test in 2019, Kentucky Fried Chicken announced that it is bringing its coveted, always hot, Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts to fans nationwide.

Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts brings two all-American classics together, a delicious pairing of KFC's world-famous fried chicken, coupled with a warm, fresh-glazed doughnut. Beginning February 24, Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts will be available at participating restaurants in the U.S. for a limited time only.

Like the nationwide debut of Nashville Hot Chicken in 2016 and Chicken & Waffles in 2018, KFC is once again bringing the latest rising fried chicken trend to the masses with the introduction of Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts. This latest pairing has gained so much popularity, acclaimed chefs have started opening entire concepts around it. But people outside of major U.S. cities haven't been privy to this combination, until now.

"Chicken & Donuts is the newest fried chicken trend we're bringing to all of America," said Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer, KFC U.S. "But not just any doughnut would do. Only a doughnut that's glazed-to-order and served piping hot every single time can stand next to our hand-breaded fried chicken. It's a finger lickin' good dish filled with glaze and glory."

To make its new Chicken & Donuts a debut to remember, KFC will open a pop-up shop called "The Colonel's (Chicken &) Donuts Shop" for one day only on Saturday, February 22, in the doughnut capital of the world – Los Angeles.

The Colonel's (Chicken &) Donuts Shop, located at 615 North La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles, will open February 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., serving only Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts. As a special treat, the first 50 customers in line* at the shop will receive a free Colonel's Dozen, a mouthwatering mix of six KFC Extra Crispy chicken tenders and six glazed-to-order donuts.

KFC and doughnut fans can experience this finger-lickin' sweet and savory meal in a variety of options ranging from $5.49 to $7.99:

Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts Basket meal: chicken on the bone or Extra Crispy chicken tenders, paired with one doughnut. Also available as a big basket meal, which includes two doughnuts.

Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts Sandwich: a juicy, hand-breaded Extra Crispy chicken filet sandwiched between two fully glazed doughnuts.

Guests can satisfy their sweet tooth by adding a doughnuts to any meal for an additional cost.

Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts will be available nationwide through March 16, or while supplies last.