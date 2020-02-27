Pop Art Snacks outpaces categorical growth by 20 percent

Company: Pop Art Snacks

Website: www.popartsnacks.com

Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Pop Art Snacks, a gourmet popcorn brand well-known for bold and unique flavor offerings, is preparing to showcase their full line, including new product and packaging enhancements, at Natural Products Expo West on March 3-7 in Anaheim, California.

Pop Art Snacks has always offered air-popped popcorn, made with non-GMO corn, containing no trans fats and certified gluten-free and kosher, however the product is now made with 100 percent either avocado oil or olive oil. “With the debut of the Hawaiian Sea Salt with Avocado Oil popcorn in 2018, we began answering the call from many of our consumers who were looking for simple ways to improve the quality of their snacks,” says Mike Dobson, co-founder of Pop Art Snacks. “We are now utilizing oils that are not only better for you, but that add to the flavor profile,” continues co-founder Venessa Dobson. “Our Mediterranean flavors like Rosemary Truffle and Pepper Parmesan use olive oil whereas our Cheddar Jalapeno, Hawaiian Sea Salt, and Seaweed Sesame use avocado oil for that creamy flavor and mouth feel,” she says.

With a majority of the current line already vegan, Pop Art Snacks will debut a new flavor, Dill Pickle Vegan Ranch at Natural Products Expo West this year. “We decided to take the extra step to make this variety vegan because we knew it would be possible to achieve the fantastic flavor of creamy ranch, with a hint of dill pickle, without the use of dairy,” Venessa Dobson states. “This healthy snack is available to all consumers, no matter their preference of diet, so that they can enjoy this uber flavorful popcorn!” The popular Gingerbread Caramel holiday flavor will again be presented at the show.

Pop Art Snacks has also enhanced their signature, brightly colored packaging. The new package design is inspired by the American Pop Artist Roy Lichtenstein, and utilizes an overlap of shapes, in various sizes, featuring colorful polka dot, zigzag and stripe designs. “Pop Art is bold, its bright, and its fun, so why wouldn’t the packaging be,” concludes Venessa Dobson.

Pop Art Snacks can be found in approximately 1,500 retail locations throughout the U.S. or consumers may purchase a selection of Pop Art Snacks directly online here. Each variety of Pop Art Snacks popcorn is available with an MSRP of $3.99.