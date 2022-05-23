Company: Pop Art Snacks
Website: https://popartsnacks.com/
Introduced: April 2022
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $22.50 (5-pack), $48.00 (12-pack)
Product Snapshot: Pop Art Snacks just released Pop Stars in April, available in White Cheddar, Sea Salt, and Barbeque flavors.
Pop Art Snacks introduces Pop Stars, the crunchy 3D Potato Bites that will awaken the galaxy within. Crafted to spark the imagination and vision in teens, tweens, and young adults, this salty treat perfectly blends the unique and thrilling experience with the wholesome, simple ingredients you deserve. Each bag is 100% non-GMO and gluten-free. These savory bites are kosher, made with sunflower oil, and have only 45 calories per cup.