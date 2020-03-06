ChipsSnack ProductsNew Snack and Bakery Products

Farmhouse Culture Kraut Krisps

Farmhouse Culture Kraut Krisps
March 6, 2020
Company: Farmhouse Culture

Websitefarmhouseculture.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: FHC made a statement in January 2020 with their relaunch of Kraut Krisps, the only chip with fermented flavor. Previous versions of Kraut Krisps had lab-based probiotics which isn't true to the brand or why consumers grab a bag of salty snacks. Consumers want flavor and nothing screams flavor like sauerkraut. The new Kraut Krisps boast 3oz of sauerkraut baked into every 5oz bag. In fact, sauerkraut is the number one ingredient before it gets cooked down! Grab them today at Kroger, Wegman's, or online with Thrive Market. Also, launching on Amazon after March 1st.

