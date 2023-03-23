Jackson’s, known for its sweet potato chip made with pure premium oils and clean ingredients, is adding Farmhouse Ranch to its line of chips made with Avocado Oil. The new vegan flavor, as well as Spicy Salsa Verde—an update to Jackson’s Spicy Tomatillo —recently debuted at Expo West.

“It’s important for us to offer a variety of flavors so we have something for everyone, while continuing to ensure we use only the best ingredients,” says Scott Reamer, Jackson’s co-founder and innovation lead. “We have been on innovation overdrive in the kitchen, working to develop the perfect flavor combinations that marry the subtle earthiness of the sweet potato with various spices. We are thrilled to kick 2023 off with a bang by sharing these new bold flavors, the first of several we plan to launch in the year ahead.”

All of Jackson’s chip offerings begin with heirloom, non-GMO sweet potatoes that are high in fiber and loaded with antioxidants, kettle-cooked low and slow in premium avocado or coconut oils—which are tested for purity to ensure each batch meets Jackson’s purity specification standards—to bring out their superior texture and flavor. Jackson’s chips are free from refined oils, polyunsaturated fatty acids, artificial flavors and ingredients, as well as the top nine allergens. Jackson’s are friendly to just about any diet out there: vegan, Keto, Paleo, Kosher, gluten-free, and grain-free.

The refreshed Spicy Salsa Verde is available immediately nationwide and Farmhouse Ranch will release nationally upon impending Project Non-GMO verification. Both come in 1.5-oz. bags (SRP: $1.79) and 5oz bags (SRP: $4.49).