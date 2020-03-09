southern recipe small batch pasilla chili cheese pork rinds

Company: Rudolph Foods Company, Inc.

Website: southernrecipe.com

Introduced: March 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Southern Recipe Small Batch, the authentic, handcrafted, small batch pork rind snack, recently announced its newest product launch: Pasilla Chili Cheese Pork Rinds. The variety debuts at Tom Thumb and Albertson’s stores in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, as well as at Randall’s stores in the Houston area at an SRP of $3.99 for each four ounce bag. This product innovation is a clear representation of where the snack food aisle can—and should—be headed in terms of product differentiation. Through Southern Recipe Small Batch’s newest flavor, the brand has delivered the rich taste of Pasilla Chiles, paired with the decadent and comforting flavor of chili cheese.

The pork rind and snack food industry is oftentimes labeled as “one note” and boxed into a corner. New Pasilla Chili Cheese pork rinds are designed to continue changing the direction of the category, overall.

“Through innovations like Pasilla Chili Cheese pork rinds, we’re proud to bring worldly flavors to pork rinds, while meeting consumers’ changing dietary needs: keto-friendly, low carb, high protein, lower sodium and low sugar,” shares Mark Singleton, VP of sales and marketing at Rudolph Foods. “This is a category that has a rich history and a very bright future – we consider this product launch one that is much-needed. We’re not just introducing another snack to retailer shelves. We’re elevating the perception of the humble pork rind.”

Southern Recipe Small Batch’s newest addition to its branded line of products is a true testament to innovation. This variety allows the brand to diversify its current offering and speak to the conversations it has had with shoppers specifically requesting a cheese flavor. Ultimately, Pasilla Chili Cheese pork rinds fill a need for more depth and greater variety within the snack food aisle, overall.