Graham Packaging hires director of sustainability and regulatory affairs

Graham Packaging, a company in the design and manufacturing of innovative and sustainable plastic packaging solutions, recently hired Balaji Jayaseelan to serve as director of sustainability and regulatory affairs.

In his role, Jayaseelan will drive company-wide sustainability initiatives for plant operations, design, engineering, procurement, finance and marketing. He will actively seek out ways to maximize efficiencies in the areas of energy and waste/water management while pushing the boundaries for the amount of recycled content in plastic packaging.

“Balaji comes to Graham Packaging with a wealth of knowledge and experience in sustainability and regulatory matters,” said Tracee Reeves, chief sustainability officer, Graham Packaging. “In addition to developing and executing internal processes to support our zero-waste initiatives, he will also help create packaging solutions that deliver closed-loop pathways for our customers that help contribute to a circular economy.”

Jayaseelan has expertise in governance planning and the implementation of sustainable strategies across a multifaceted portfolio of consumer and professional brands. He is proficient in managing teams, focusing on innovation, cost efficiencies and digital transformation. Jayaseelan also has extensive experience in the incubation and facilitation of start-ups in both services and product platforms.

“I see Graham Packaging as more than a packaging company, but rather a company that creates viable and sustainable solutions that may not exist in the market today,” said Jayaseelan. “My role is to serve as the glue that cross-collaboratively works with other departments to create sustainable solutions that meet the precise needs of our customers.”

Prior to joining Graham Packaging, Jayaseelan was senior manager of sustainability for Newell Brands where he had global responsibility for developing, managing and executing sustainability and EHS strategy across global business units. He also served as an advisor for the Kids STEAM Academy where he promoted and taught early education STEAM learning through the application of arts, LEGOs and robotics to influence creativity, analytical, logical and public speaking skills

For more information on Graham Packaging's sustainability efforts, visit https://www.grahampackaging.com/announcement.