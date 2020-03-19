Fortress Technology high spec food x-ray

Company: Fortress Technology

Website: www.fortresstechnology.com

Equipment Snapshot: Fortress Technology's launch at Interpack 2020 will showcase 10 different inspection systems from the company’s expansive portfolio of over 45 machines.

By strategically expanding its existing range of metal detectors, and introducing a wide selection of radiography and checkweighing systems, Fortress can now adapt to each product application, and plant configuration. The durability of each machine is guaranteed in the long term, with full compliance with codes of good food safety practices.

This is Fortress Technology’s largest stand space—a total of 104m2—and a major attraction for food factories with zero tolerance for any type of contaminant.

Most suppliers of food inspection machines specialize in either x-ray, metal detection or weight control. Few companies manufacture and maintain all three technologies. Fortress is now the only company to deploy a single software package on integrated lines, making each system compatible, and on a sustainable basis.

In a move well appreciated by food factories looking for scalable end-to-end inspection systems, at Interpack 2020, Fortress Technology will unveil a superior range of x-ray machines, metal detection, and control weighing systems. This unprecedented launch presents all possible inspection configurations, including conveyors, multi-lane and combination machines. On the first day of the show, Fortress will also reveal a new unique x-ray system.

Visitors to the trade fair in Düsseldorf will see 10 food inspection machines on two stands, which will allow manufacturers to compare performance, size and layout options in one place. "The possibilities for innovation in food safety are now limitless," exclaims founder and president of Fortress Technology, Steve Gidman, who is attending Interpack 2020 to mark the unveiling of several revolutionary innovations on the market.

Already creating a buzz in the food community, anticipated is the launch of a high spec food x-ray with a viewing window to help eliminate production operatives’ radiation fears. A new premium combination checkweigher and detector that fits into a smaller factory footprint, and an accurate entry-level checkweigher to instantly reduce product giveaway are also expected to be unveiled.

All of the systems being showcased are designed to be easily upgraded so that the machines are used throughout their service life.

Its third consecutive Interpack show, Fortress returns with a double decker booth featuring hospitality and 10 exhibits (Hall 12, Stand E60). Fortress supports food factories across the EU and North America from numerous manufacturing facilities and agents, worldwide. Visit Hall 12, Stand E60 to discover more.