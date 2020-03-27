Aryzta closes bakery in Austin, cuts 95 jobs

Arzyta, a Swiss baking company, has shut down its Austin bakery, and will be laying off 95 people.

The cuts will affect the entire Austin workforce, located at 6301 E. Stassney Lane, according to a letter sent to the Texas Workforce Commission.

The bakery was closed on March 6th, and the workforce was laid off that day as well. The bakery will not reopen.

Aryzta is based in Zurich, Switzerland and it supplies baked goods to foodservice, retail and restaurants.

It is the maker of McDonald's hamburger buns, Otis Spunkmeyer cookies, and other products, including artisan breads, doughtnuts, pastries, pizza, and flatbreads.

The company cut costs in 2018 and 2019, as it dealt with heavy debt and overexpansion.

Source: "Swiss baking company Aryzta closes Austin bakery, cuts 95 jobs," The Statesman, 3/12/20.