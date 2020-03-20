ABA cancels 2020 Convention, will host 2021 Convention

After an exhaustive process of due diligence conversations and staff preparation efforts, ABA has come to a difficult decision to cancel the 2020 ABA Annual Convention in Scottsdale, AZ. The health and safety of our attendees and staff are of paramount importance. ABA is humbled by the support and outreach of our members, as we seek ways to better serve you all during this unprecedented time in our Nation.

Here are the next steps that ABA will be taking on members’ behalf and additional attendee options.:

Registration Fees

Registration fees will be refunded by the method they were submitted

Sports Fees will be refunded by the method they were submitted

ATBI Congratulations and PEC Golf Hole sponsorships will be refunded by the method they were submitted

Alternatively, attendees have the option to make a financial donation/donation of their fee to assist in offsetting incurred Convention costs

Sponsorship Fees

Sponsorship fees will be refunded by the method they were submitted

Alternatively, sponsors have the option to make a financial donation/donation of their fee to assist in offsetting incurred Convention costs – simply let me know

Sponsors have the ability to reserve their same sponsorship for 2021 now; Invoicing will begin in November for 2021

Housing

All reservations made in the ABA block will be automatically cancelled at no penalty to the attendee

All attendees will receive a cancellation notice from the hotel

Next Steps

ABA hopes that you will continue to engage with them at the 2021 ABA Annual Convention, March 21-24, 2021, in Orlando, Fl. ABA will be celebrating the ATBI’s 101st Anniversary, all while providing attendees a premier annual event for the industry’s leaders through education, trends and B2B networking between bakers, suppliers and industry partners.

We Believe in You and We Believe in Bakery.

#ABAConvention2021 #BelieveinBakery

Please let ABA’s Senior Director of Meetings and Education Sam Moore know if you have any questions. Please email any questions first, as ABA works through all of the refunds and adjustments for attendees.