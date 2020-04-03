Magnum Systems, Inc names John Sinks as CEO

John Sinks has been appointed CEO of Magnum Systems, a North American equipment manufacture of bulk solids pneumatic conveying and packaging automation systems. He assumed responsibilities on Monday, March 23, 2020.

John has been in the industrial business sector for his entire career, with many years of his experience coming from Ingersoll Rand Company holding various roles from 1989-2007 in sales, marketing, business development and eventually general manager. He joined RathGibson LLC a leading manufacturer of precision welded tube and pipe for energy and industrial applications in 2008-2013 as vice president of energy products and international sales. From there he was recruited to Rotation Dynamics Corporation in 2014, an engineering services company that manufactures rubber and urethane products. Most recently holding a president & COO role starting in 2017.

“Our team is excited to have John on board; he brings a lot of industry experience and will serve as a great leader to take our company to the next level.” – Don Day, general manager.

Mr. Sinks holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University and received his Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University in Chicago, IL. He has lived in various parts of the country with his wife of 25 years and their son. Most recently residing in Bethlehem, PA before moving back to Kansas City this past fall to be closer to family.

“When I was contacted by the recruiter for the CEO opportunity at Magnum Systems and read about the Company, I felt it was a perfect fit for my background and experience. I am familiar with the markets served by Magnum Systems. Based on my research of the company, with their strong brands of Smoot pneumatic conveying systems and Taylor packaging machinery, I believe we are well positioned for growth and providing quality solutions for our customers.” – John Sinks, CEO.

Magnum Systems, engineers, designs and manufactures integrated pneumatic conveying and packaging automation systems for bulk solids industries. With 60 years of experience in an array of industries from aggregates/minerals, chemicals, and plastics, to agriculture, food, and other solids handling.