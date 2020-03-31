PeaTos Snacks, Dash Radio and Laugh Factory say laughter can be the best medicine

PeaTos is partnering with Dash Radio and Laugh Factory to bring entertainment to #stayathome by announcing its live streaming, FREE digital stand-up comedy showcase: Snack on Laughter. The event will take place live on Wednesday, April 1st (April Fools Day) at 5pm PT/8pm ET and can be viewed on Instagram and Facebook. Portions of the sale of any snacks sold during the month of April will be donated by PeaTos to Feeding America to help with their school lunch program.

Hosted by NBC’s Last Comic Standing star Amy Miller, this quarantine-approved lineup will feature six of comedy’s rising stars who will discuss the ups and downs of self-isolating, and how they are navigating these unique times. Headlining comedian and America’s Got Talent season 14 semi-finalist Jackie Fabulous will take the stage. She will be joined by Shane Torres known for his Comedy Central series Shane Torres Conquers Fears, Alex Falcone who was voted Portland’s Funniest Person in 2018, Caitlin Weierhauser who made their TV debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2019 and Los Angeles-based comedian Joe Dungan.

PeaTos is a rapidly growing brand known for its irreverent sense of humor and has embarked on a David vs Goliath battle by offering a replacement for America’s top selling snacks like Cheetos and Funyuns with a simple twist. They have replaced the underlying corn base with more nutrient peas and have removed all the artificial ingredients.

“This is a moment when we need laughter more than anything,” says PeaTos CEO Nick Desai. “Since we pride ourselves on not only serving up great snacks, but also witty banter, we thought this was the best way we could help lift people’s spirits in these unprecedented times. We also want to thank our partners Dash Radio and Laugh Factory, and our gracious Host Amy Miller for jumping on board for this fun and timely event!”

The digital event is not only for viewers’ enjoyment, it also kicks off PeaTos charitable efforts with Feeding America. For the month of April, PeaTos will donate a portion of all sales from PeaTos.com to Feeding America. This will support the organizations’ remarkable efforts in providing healthy meals to children across the country, a task which is especially significant while many children face food insecurity during public school closures.

The Snack on Laughter comedy showcase will stream live on PeaTos’ and Dash Radio’s Instagram and Facebook feeds on Wednesday, April 1st at 5pm PT/8pm ET.

Watch Snack on Laughter here: @Peatosbrand / Facebook.com/peatosbrand.