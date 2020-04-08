Hardy Process Solutions HI8000IS intrinsically safe weighing instruments

Company: Hardy Process Solutions

Website: www.hardysolutions.com

Technology Snapshot: Hardy Process Solutions has released two new UL-rated intrinsically safe weighing indicators designed for hazardous areas. The new HI 8100IS and the HI8200IS are high-performance weighing instruments designed to operate in all Classes, Divisions, and Groups* in accordance with U.S. UL and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and with CAN Standards.

Both instruments feature two available power options: AC line power for permanent installation in the hazardous area; or high-performance external rechargeable battery packs that are easy to switch out for recharging in the safe area. For continuous battery power, maintaining multiple batteries allows for fast swapping in/out. Both instruments have optional serial communication interface delivered over two Fiber Optic ports to bring data out to a Safe Area or to daisy chain the instruments to an optional Remote Display.

The HI 8200IS is an advanced indicator with checkweighing features. The instrument is ideal for manufacturing processes where equipment operates near flammable gases; flammable or combustible liquid-produced vapors; combustible dusts or ignitable fibers; or flyings.

The HI 8200IS is extremely versatile for a range of environments and weighing demands. With both battery or AC power options it can serve everywhere from on-site testing where portable battery-powered equipment is required to large manufacturing facilities that facilitate permanent AC installation. Specific applications and environments include fuel refineries, machinery maintenance, chemical plants, chemical storage, distilleries, and textile manufacturing.

The HI 8100IS is a basic five-button indicator designed for use in hazardous locations. It is ideal for manufacturing processes where equipment is exposed to flammable gases; flammable or combustible liquid-produced vapors; combustible dusts or ignitable fibers; or flyings.

The HI 8100IS also features both battery and AC power options. The simplified user interface makes it intuitive to use by a wide range of operators with varying degrees of technical expertise. The HI 8100IS is extremely versatile for a range of weighing demands, from tank-based inventory control to batching operations in chemical environments. Specific applications and environments include fuel refineries, machinery maintenance, chemical plants, chemical storage, distilleries, and textile manufacturing.

Each instrument supports up to four 350-ohm load cells, ideal for interface with IS-certified floor scales or tank and hopper scales. The instruments feature IP6X, 304 stainless steel construction ideal for heavy washdown and resistance to many chemicals, dust and corrosion.

For more information on the Hardy HI 8000IS series, including all models, accessories and full specifications, visit www.hardysolutions.com.

* Class I, Division 1, Groups A, B, C and D, Class II, Division 1, Groups E, F and G, Class III