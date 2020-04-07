American Egg Board launches Egg Science curriculum

To broaden the understanding and benefits of egg functionality in food matrices, the American Egg Board (AEB) has developed a one-of-a-kind, online Egg Functionality curriculum in collaboration with premier online culinary school, Rouxbe Global Food Group. This Egg Functionality course is designed specifically as a professional development opportunity for food scientists, research chefs and culinologists.

To support the food industry during these challenging times, the AEB will be granting free access to the new Egg Functionality curriculum until the end of 2020. This comprehensive online course earns participants five continuing education credits from the American Culinary Federation (ACF) and can be done safely at home.

“Part of our mission at the AEB is education,” says Phaedra Ruffalo, senior director of market development. “Our goal in creating this course was to help food industry professionals with additional learning and support them in their professional development. That vision holds true as our industry faces a rapidly evolving new normal. We hope to do our part to lessen stress by gifting free valuable licenses to whomever wishes to take the course.”

Egg Science e-program

The course is delivered in eight lessons, each focused on a particular area of egg functionality and its contribution to a food product’s taste, texture and overall sensory properties. Ruffalo adds, “egg products are often used in food processing in a supporting role where they supply unique functionality. This curriculum highlights those areas. Egg products are incredible assets in food production for their functionality, and they’re also a recognizable ingredient that looks great on any product label.” Functionalities explored range from coagulation and emulsification to foaming, aeration, leavening and structure.

Foodservice-focused egg foundations

A second e-learning course focused on basic egg cooking techniques is available for foodservice chefs. The Egg Foundations course online at Rouxbe gives a complete overview of eggs from the farm to the kitchen, including egg anatomy, safety and nutrition. Students will also learn about purchasing strategies and serving eggs on the menu in both made-to-order and high-volume made-to-hold foodservice operations. Those completing the course earn 25 continuing education credits from ACF.

Currently available free of charge, course fees would normally range from $39.99 to $59.99. Beginning in 2021, course fees will be put toward scholarships and maintenance. Complete course details and registration can be accessed at eggpro.rouxbe.com.