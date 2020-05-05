American Egg Board launches comprehensive EggPro e-course

The American Egg Board has launched a comprehensive EggPro e-course for foodservice chefs.

Sharpen your professional skills and gain confidence with basic egg cooking techniques, while learning about egg anatomy, safety and nutrition with the new EggPro e-learning experience. The video-based curriculum is powered by Rouxbe, the world’s leading online culinary school, with content provided by American Egg Board experts.

To support the food industry during these challenging times, the AEB will be granting free access to the EggPro curriculum until the end of 2020. You can further your professional development from home while earning 25 continuing education credits from the American Culinary Federation for the Egg Foundations module of the curriculum.

The online Egg Foundations course immerses you in all things eggs from purchasing strategies to eggs on the menu for both made-to-order and high-volume made-to-hold operations. Upon completion, you will have all the skills needed to master basic egg cooking techniques in foodservice operations.

Click here to register.