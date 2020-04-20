Toshiba elevates Larry White to chief operating officer

Toshiba America Business Solutions (TABS) has announced the promotion of Larry White to chief operating officer effective immediately. The highly respected industry leader and 24-year Toshiba executive previously served as the company’s chief revenue officer.

White assumes more oversight and strategic planning responsibilities across the TABS business. He will specifically oversee the company’s sales, customer service, supply chain, innovation, professional services and solutions marketing operations throughout North and South America.

“Larry White has consistently led his teams to deliver high levels of revenue growth throughout his tenure at Toshiba,” said Toshiba America Business Solutions President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Maccabe. “Expanding Larry’s responsibilities will help Toshiba achieve our overarching P&L objectives while accelerating our strategic expansion within software solutions, and professional services.”

“I’m truly looking forward to my new role in leading and mentoring our diverse teams to fulfill the organizational goals we’ve set,” White said. “More importantly, I strive to increase the value Toshiba’s product and solutions portfolio delivers to our loyal client and reseller community.”

As TABS’ chief revenue officer, White was responsible for achieving revenue objectives by successfully developing and implementing profitable growth strategies for the company’s direct and independent sales channels. He joined Toshiba in 1996 as the vice president of operations and acquisitions for Toshiba Office Products Acquisition Company, which is currently Toshiba Business Solutions, the company’s direct sales channel.

White is a three-time ENX Magazine ‘Difference Maker’ and selected to The Cannata Report’s: Cannata Watchlist 2018 as an executive poised to make a positive impact. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Texas Tech University.