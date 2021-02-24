Mary's Gone Crackers has announced the promotion of Phil Battaglia from director of sales finance to chief operating officer. With over 20 years of expertise in the industry, Battaglia is well positioned to lead the brand’s long-term business and operational goals throughout 2021 and beyond.

“As an essential, nutrient-packed good, our brand has experienced massive growth throughout the pandemic. Thanks to our dedicated and skilled team members like Battaglia, we’ve been able to thrive during these unprecedented times,” said Tetsuya Fujisaki, chief strategy officer. “As an experienced and efficient leader, Battaglia will support our brand’s fundamental business initiatives and anticipated growth.”

Battaglia has been with Mary’s Gone Crackers for over four years, developing strategy plans, supporting financial goals, and tracking performance metrics. Among many notable contributions, Battaglia implemented a gross-to-net forecasting model, an excel-based trade system, a demand forecast process, and a standard cost model for COGS during his tenure.

“My time with Mary’s has been some of the most influential of my career, I am surrounded by true industry leaders and talented colleagues,” said Battaglia. “Assuming the position of COO, I will build upon the foundation I have laid over recent years and expand the potential I see for our brand. The future of this brand is very bright.

Prior to joining Mary’s Gone Crackers, Battaglia spent seven years with Diamond Foods, Inc., four years with Robert Half Finance & Accounting and 10 years with The Clorox Company. In the latter role, his responsibilities spanned across multiple departments, including Marketing Finance, Divisional FP&A (Forecasting/Analysis), and Supply Chain Finance and Sales Finance.

In his new role, Battaglia will oversee day-to-day operations across departments and develop the brand’s business strategy to support sustainable growth.

Mary’s Gone Crackers can be purchased at natural, specialty, mainstream grocery and club stores and via online channels. To learn more, visit https://www.marysgonecrackers.com/ or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.