Cognex introduces world's first industrial smart camera powered by deep learning

Company: Cognex

Website: www.cognex.com

Technology Snapshot: Cognex Corporation has introduced the In-Sight D900 embedded vision system. A first-of-its-kind solution, the In-Sight D900 features Cognex’s ViDi deep learning software inside an In-Sight industrial-grade smart camera. The self-contained system is designed to solve a broad range of complex in-line inspection applications including optical character recognition (OCR), assembly verification, and defect detection.

“Sophisticated manufacturers are increasingly turning to deep learning vision to solve inspections that are too complicated, time-consuming, or costly to program using human or rule-based machine vision,” said Joerg Kuechen, senior vice president of vision products at Cognex. “By embedding our ViDi deep learning software in In-Sight, customers can solve even the most complex visual inspections quickly, easily, and more cost-effectively.”

Combining the self-learning ability of a human inspector with the robustness and consistency of a vision system, the In-Sight D900 expands the limits of what can be inspected in factory automation. The system, which can be setup using a small number of image samples, leverages Cognex’s familiar and easy-to-use spreadsheet platform and does not require a PC or deep learning expertise to deploy.

The In-Sight D900 is ideal for automating complex inspection applications across a range of industries including automotive, consumer electronics, consumer products, packaging, food and beverage, medical devices, and logistics.

For more information, visit www.cognex.com/In-Sight-ViDi or call 1-(855) 4-COGNEX.