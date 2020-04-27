Tastykake Chocolate Swirls

Company: Flowers Foods

Website: www.tastykake.com

Introduced: April 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.29-$1.99

Product Snapshot: Chocolate Swirls are the newest addition to the Tastykake line of snacking solutions, maintaining the same swirl of their best-selling Pecan Swirls but now in a decadent, chocolate flavor. This new flavor features a chocolate smear filling and chocolate bits, offering an option for those who prefer snacks without nuts.

Chocolate Swirls are available nationwide in a single-serve 2 ct. pack with a suggested retail price of $1.29 and in a 6 ct. tray with a suggested retail price of $1.99.