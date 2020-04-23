Farm Rich helps fill food deficit with donations to hunger relief organizations

With unprecedented demand spreading across the U.S., along with decreasing donations, America’s food banks and food pantries need our support. To help fill this critical gap, Farm Rich recently donated over 1,700 pounds of product (an estimated 24,000 Mozzarella Cheese Sticks) to five local food banks and organizations providing food to residents in need. The donations were made to the Atlanta Community Food Bank (Atlanta, Ga.), Second Harvest of Coastal GA (Brunswick, Ga., located near Farm Rich HQ), Cincinnati Area Senior Services and The Healing Center (both in Cincinnati, Ohio), and the Mid-South Food Bank (Memphis, Tenn.).

“With the economy in turmoil, job disruptions, school closures and for some, less ability to travel, more Americans are turning to food banks than ever before, some for the very first time. We know we’re only a small part of the solution but we encourage more food companies, small and large, to join us in supporting these vital resources. We’d also like to thank all of the amazing workers who are helping to feed America at this time,” said Ciera Womack, Farm Rich senior marketing manager.

Farm Rich also recently announced a tribute to America’s grocery workers with its new “Snacktion Hero” program. For each grocery worker chosen from a random nomination process, Farm Rich is making a $500 donation to the nominee’s chosen food bank or pantry. Visit the brand’s Facebook or Instagram pages for more information and to see the weekly Heroes.