Mi Rancho Joy at Home tortilla variety pack

Company: Mi Rancho

Website: www.mirancho.com

Introduced: April 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $29.95

Product Snapshot: Introducing Mi Rancho’s Joy at Home Variety Pack! Joy at Home allows consumers to skip the trip to the grocery store and conveniently order online. Five of Mi Rancho’s most popular products are included in the variety pack: Organic Corn Tortillas, Organic Corn Taco Sliders, Organic THINcredibles Corn Tortillas, Organic Flour Tortillas (Small), and Organic Flour Tortillas (Large). All products in the variety pack are certified Organic by QAI and are made in California.

The Joy at Home pack comes after many requests for direct-to-consumer delivery. During this pandemic, Mi Rancho is offering its customers the convenience of shopping online for some of their best sellers. A percentage of the Joy at Home proceeds will be donated to Frontline Foods to help fuel the fight against COVID-19. Mi Rancho is proud to be partnering with Frontline Foods and wholeheartedly stands behind their mission to save and support local restaurants who have been negatively impacted by shelter-in-place orders, while also supporting those doing battle on the frontlines.

“Our community has stood by us for more than 80 years, and now, more than ever, is the time to give back. We will gladly pool as many of our resources as we can to do our part during this difficult and unprecedented time,” said Manuel Berber, president of Mi Rancho.

To order a Joy at Home Variety Pack, visit https://shop.mirancho.com/.