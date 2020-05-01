Bell Flavors & Fragrances announces new hires and promotions at Northbrook headquarters

Bell Flavors & Fragrances is excited to announce a series of recent personnel updates at their headquarters in Northbrook, IL. These include the addition of Cole Charboneau, marketing specialist, the promotion of Casey Schallert to corporate chef from Sr. Research Chef and the promotion of Sandy Yu to regulatory affairs manager from regulatory affairs supervisor.

Cole Charboneau comes to Bell from Perrino & Associates, a sales and marketing consultancy that represents food, beverage, and equipment manufacturers within McDonald’s and other global quick service restaurants. Prior to Bell, he worked at Groupon in a business development role focusing on recruiting bars and restaurants to offer promotions on their platform. Cole holds a Bachelors in Finance from Illinois State University.

Casey joined Bell in 2018 as a research chef and has over eight years of culinary research and development experience focused in flavor development, ingredient applications and sodium reduction across a large portfolio of products. She holds an Associates in Culinary Arts as well as a Bachelors in Culinary Science from the Culinary Institute of America.

Sandy Yu joined Bell in July of 2014 as a regulatory compliancy specialist working with Bell’s top customers and has been instrumental in training other regulatory specialists in procedures and policies for labeling, second sourcing, and other regulatory demands. Sandy has previous experience working at Newlyweds and Quest (Givaudan). She holds a Bachelor’s in Food Science and Food Operations from Purdue University and participates in the Organic task force and LATAM Regulatory Task force thru FEMA.