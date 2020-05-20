Admix redesigns RS-02 Pilot Scale Mixer and includes it in quick ship lineup

Company: Admix Inc.

Website: www.admix.com

Equipment Snapshot: Admix, Inc., global manufacturer of hygienic and industrial mixing equipment serving the food and beverage, chemical/industrial, cosmetic and pharmaceutical markets, has announced their newly redesigned RS-02 Pilot Scale Mixer is now available. Ideal for pilot plants and small-scale production, the Admix RS-02 high shear pilot scale mixer offer processors an excellent solution for product development, formula optimization, trial mixtures and small production runs.

The RS-02 redesign includes a mobile lift stand with a wider base for added stability and a large, hand crank for easily adjusting mixer height. The portable unit fits through standard width doorways making it easier to transport it within a plant’s product development test labs and production areas. The RS-02 has a batch capacity of 5-20 gallons / 19-75 liters and incorporates the Admix patented Rotosolver high shear mixing impeller, the market’s most effective mixing head for wetting out and dispersing powders. Its patented design is engineered to provide the optimal balance between shear and ­flow so that mixtures are completely homogenous, emulsified, and agglomerate-free in under 10 minutes.

Patrick Lakin, national sales manager, comments, “We are pleased to bring the redesigned RS-02 pilot-scale mixer to processors looking for a high shear mixer for smaller batch applications. Customers can quickly produce trial flavors or adjust formulations, helping them get their products to market faster.”

An added benefit of the RS-02 pilot-scale mixer is the Admix Process Guarantee which assures performance and batch consistency when scaling up to larger batches with Admix production size high shear mixers. The RS-02 “Quick Ship” configuration, available to ship within 2-days of order receipt, includes a stainless steel 1.5 hp Rotosolver high shear mixer, mobile stand, VFD motor controller, Nalgene tank and cover guard. Inquire with Admix for details and motor type options or visit https://www.admix.com/pilot-scale-mixer.