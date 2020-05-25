29 unique and exciting products honored with 2020 Food and Beverage (FABI) Awards

The National Restaurant Association Show has announced the recipients of the 2020 Food and Beverage (FABI) Awards, recognizing food and beverage products that are breaking new ground in taste, creativity, packaging, and profit potential. These industry-altering products will shape the future of food and beverage with flavorful and marketable items designed to delight diners and drive sales for years to come.

“Each year, we are eager to see the new flavors, product creativity, and innovation highlighted by the FABI Awards and this year’s recipients, once again, live up to expectations,” said Tom Cindric, president of Winsight Exhibitions. “From alternative proteins and gluten-free options to cold brew drinks and unconventional desserts, the 29 FABI awardees represent the industry’s year-to-year evolution that will ultimately benefit restaurant operators and consumers in the years ahead.”

The 2020 FABI Award recipients include some of the following :

Bravadough!

Gluten Free Detroit & Chicago Style Pizza Mixes

Artisan gluten free dough mixes for authentic Detroit, Chicago, and pan style pizzas as well as focaccia, table breads—even cinnamon rolls. Also free from corn, soy, nuts, and eggs.

Eli's Cheesecake Co.

Goat Cheese Cheesecake

Tangy, rich, and not too sweet, this cheesecake is made with creamy goat cheese and cultured cream cheese, baked on a vanilla crumb crust and topped with goat cheese crumbles. It’s sweetened with honey produced by student bee keepers at the Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences.

Eli's Cheesecake Co.

Strawberry Cheesecake Cubies

Tiny half-inch cubes of Eli’s rich and creamy cheesecake are baked on a graham crust and topped with real strawberry puree. Cubies make perfect mix-ins and dessert components, and also great for snacking.

J & J Snack Foods Corp.

SUPERPRETZEL Soft Pretzel Fries

Soft Pretzel Fries from the #1 selling soft pretzel brand, SUPERPRETZEL, offer a unique alternative to traditional fries. They provide a delicious, intriguing addition to menus as both a side item and appetizer.

Sweet Street Desserts

Zoe's Crush Manifesto Cookie

Zoe's Crush Manifesto Cookie is sweet with a subtle hint of savory. The crush of toffee, almonds, toasted sesame, candied ginger, single-origin Peruvian chocolate and delicate hint of miso make it umami. Certified gluten free.

