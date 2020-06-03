Cheez-It heads to Orlando to join Florida Citrus Sports beginning with 2020 season

Cheez-It, the official snack of bowl season, announced it is moving east to become title sponsor of the Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The move kicks off a multi-year agreement between Florida Citrus Sports (FCS) and Cheez-It, brokered by Denver-based Impression Sports & Entertainment.

The game, most recently known as the Camping World Bowl, will continue to feature top teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference or Notre Dame and the Big 12 Conference in late December each year. The Cheez-It Bowl airs on ESPN.

In its third season as an NCAA college football bowl game sponsor and official sponsor of the College Football Playoff, Cheez-It is underscoring its commitment to the sport and its fan base. Coined the "cheesiest bowl game in history" (in the best way possible), the original Cheez-It Bowl premiered in 2018 with the Fiesta Bowl Organization in Phoenix. The brand's move to Orlando means Cheez-It will entitle one of just three games regularly featuring top picks from Power 5 conferences (outside of the New Year's Six bowls).

"Cheez-It is a go-to snacking tradition for football fans and cheese-lovers – especially those who can't get enough of that uniquely cheesy and crunchy experience," said Jeff Delonis, senior director of marketing for Cheez-It. "Our preceding bowl game sponsorship with the Fiesta Bowl Organization helped solidify Cheez-It as a staple in the college football postseason. Now we're excited to turn to the next page and build our bowl-season tradition further through our new partnership with Florida Citrus Sports and the world-class destination of Orlando."

The fully integrated partnership includes exclusive naming rights, digital and social media content, in-stadium exposure, product sampling, on-site activation at the game and other FCS organization events, as well as a redesigned Cheez-It Bowl logo.

"We're proud to partner with Cheez-It, one of the boldest and most creative sponsors in college football," said Steve Hogan, CEO of Florida Citrus Sports. "Their commitment to creating an uncommon experience will add new flavor to 'the best bowl trip in America' here in Orlando. We're excited about the impact that bowl season's official snack will bring to our community."

This year's Cheez-It Bowl will be the 31st edition of the game, and its 20th in Orlando. Since relocating to Central Florida in 2001, the game has developed into one of the nation's top postseason contests.

The 2019 edition of the game featuring Notre Dame and Iowa State boasted a total live audience of more than 4.7 million viewers and was the fourth-most-watched game outside of the New Year's Six. ESPN retains the exclusive right to televise the game on ESPN or ABC.

Be sure to follow Cheez-It on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and stay tuned for more bowl-specific updates later this year.