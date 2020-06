Dawn Foods announces winner of #DonutsForGoodEntry promotion

Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier Dawn Foods has announced the 10 recipients of its $50,000 charitable donation as part of its #DonutsForGoodEntry promotion, which highlights the positive impact Dawn customers continually make in their local communities.

“Now more than ever, it’s imperative we continue to support our local bakeries as a way to recognize all the good they do within their communities,” said Carrie Jones-Barber, CEO of Dawn Foods. “The #DonutsForGoodEntry winners are a reflection of the countless good deeds bakers perform day in and day out around the world. As we celebrate our 100th anniversary this year, we recognize that Dawn’s success is made possible by the creative work of our customers who continue to do good in their communities.”

#DonutsForGoodEntry winners were drawn at random from baker applications throughout the United States received online and through social media. Each winner, listed below, was the recipient of $5,000 to donate to a 501(c)(3) charitable organization of their choice.

#DonutsForGoodEntry Promotion Winners:

Cookie Cupboard Gourmet Dough, Valley View, Ohio | The Metanoia Project

Dimare Pastry Shop Llc, Stamford, Conn. | Make-A-Wish

Famous Donuts, Fort Worth, Texas | St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital

Gibson Donuts, Memphis, Tenn. | The Salvation Army

Merritts Bakery, Tulsa, Okla. | Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma

Miss Angels Heavenly Pies, Mount Airy, N.C. | The Congregation of Trinity Episcopal Church

Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken, Miami, Fla. | The Live Like Bella® Childhood Cancer Foundation

Pasticcini Bakery, Weymouth, Mass. | Cardinal Cushing Center

Smallcakes Baltimore, Annapolis, Md. | Jayde M Schools Inc.

Tortillería Sonora, Des Moines, Iowa | Iowa Farm Sanctuary

Dawn’s #DonutsForGoodEntry promotion is part of its “Thank You to Bakers” program, which kicked off in January in tandem with the company’s 100th anniversary celebration. “Thank You to Bakers” aimed to raise awareness of the hard work the baking community puts in each day and thank bakers across the globe for their dedication.

For more information on Thank You to Bakers and #DonutsForGoodEntry winners, visit dawnfoods.com/nationaldonutday.