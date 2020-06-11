Royal Hawaiian Orchards launches family-sized option for healthy at-home snacking

Company: Royal Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Inc.

Website: royalhawaiianorchards.com

Introduced: June 2020

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Royal Hawaiian Orchards has announced the introduction of a new 24-oz bag of Sea Salt macadamia nuts. The family-friendly sized bag will provide a healthy snack option for those spending quality time with loved ones at home.

“The creation of a family-sized product gives consumers the opportunity to continue enjoying Royal Hawaiian Orchards in their homes, but this time, with ample opportunity to share with the whole family,” stated K.C. Blinn, GM of sales and marketing at Royal Hawaiian Orchards. “With the majority of Americans still working and learning from home, we wanted to offer a one-stop, healthy option to help feed and nourish the entire household. Whether it’s a quick snack to keep you focused in between Zoom calls, or a delicious reward for finishing your math assignment, our gluten-free, Keto, Paleo, and vegan-friendly macadamias are sure to please.”

The Sea Salt seasoned macadamia nuts have been a staple within the Royal Hawaiian Orchards product line for many years and continues to prove itself as a fan favorite. While still available in the 4-oz bag, the new 24-oz option is available online and in select retail locations.

To keep up with Royal Hawaiian Orchards and MacFarms on Instagram, follow @royalhawaiianorchards and @macfarms.